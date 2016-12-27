BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of bought deal private placement of units to $60 mln
* Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal private placement of units to $60,007,500
Dec 27 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc - notes were issued to Leerink Partners LLC
* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals - on Dec 27, 2016, co issued $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.25 pct convertible senior notes due 2021 - SEC filing
* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals - to use net proceeds from note offering to repay in full approximately $238.4 million due under co's senior secured credit facility Source text: (bit.ly/2hLgZDP) Further company coverage:
* Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal private placement of units to $60,007,500
* Oil little changed in choppy trade (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
NEW YORK/MONTREAL, Jan 25 A Neuberger Berman LLC portfolio manager has thrown her support behind a plan to put railroad industry veteran Hunter Harrison into CSX Corp's CEO chair with the help of an activist investor.