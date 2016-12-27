BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of bought deal private placement of units to $60 mln
* Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal private placement of units to $60,007,500
Dec 27 Las Vegas Sands Corp
* Las Vegas Sands - on Dec 27, co's unit and certain of borrower's units entered into a third amendment to existing credit agreement dated Dec 19, 2013
* Las Vegas Sands - term loan lenders to provide refinancing term loans in aggregate amount of $2.19 billion for purpose of effecting repricing of term loans Source text: (bit.ly/2hLr3gk)
* Oil little changed in choppy trade (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
NEW YORK/MONTREAL, Jan 25 A Neuberger Berman LLC portfolio manager has thrown her support behind a plan to put railroad industry veteran Hunter Harrison into CSX Corp's CEO chair with the help of an activist investor.