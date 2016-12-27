Dec 27 Neogenomics Inc

* Neogenomics Inc - on December 22, 2016, Neogenomics Laboratories Inc and co and units entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Neogenomics Inc - credit agreement provides incremental facility capacity of $50 million - SEC filing

* Neogenomics Inc says credit agreement provides for a $75 million revolving credit facility and a $75 million term loan facility

* Neogenomics Inc - any principal outstanding under revolving credit facility is due and payable on December 21, 2021