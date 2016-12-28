Dec 27 Qualcomm Inc :

* Qualcomm responds to announcement by Korea Fair Trade Commission

* Says decision not effective until final written decision is issued

* Says "Qualcomm will vigorously defend itself and seek an immediate stay when final decision is issued"

* Qualcomm - KFTC intends to impose an administrative fine of about 1.03 trillion South Korean Won (about $865 million at current exchange rates)

* Says Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) announced that it has reached a decision in its investigation of Qualcomm incorporated

* Says investigation finds that certain of company's business practices are in violation of Korean competition law