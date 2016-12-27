U.S. business borrowing for equipment falls 3 pct in Dec - ELFA
Jan 25 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment fell 3 percent in December, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
Dec 27 Norinvest Holding SA :
* SIX Swiss Exchange approves delisting; April 27, 2017 shall be the last trading day Source text - bit.ly/2hKvY15 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, Jan 25 Italy's Assicurazioni Generali said on Wednesday its chief financial officer Alberto Minali would be leaving at the end of the month, at a time of uncertainty for the country's biggest insurer.
Jan 25 Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS) will announce within days that it is taking another multi-billion pound charge for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities, Sky News reported on Wednesday. http://bit.ly/2jStQWD