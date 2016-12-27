BRIEF-Abano Healthcare Group says HY net profit after tax up 73 pct
* HY net profit after tax (NPAT) up 73% to NZ$5.9m ; HY revenue NZ$116.8m; interim dividend confirmed at 16 cents per share
Dec 27 Amoeba SA :
* Announces that BIOMEBA registration needed for marketing on US territory is deferred
* Registration dossier submitted to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has needed a complementary study resulting in company becoming required to re-file dossier
* Instruction time is estimated at 18 months, company considers that BIOMEBA may be registered in H2 of 2018
* Study has been positively completed and will match EPA request
* New application allows company to expand possible applications of BIOMEBA in USA, in non-food crop irrigation and aquaculture
* Company is exploring feasibility to charge services in USA within a research and development framework in cooling tower application from Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HY net profit after tax (NPAT) up 73% to NZ$5.9m ; HY revenue NZ$116.8m; interim dividend confirmed at 16 cents per share
Jan 25 The prescribing label for Biogen Inc's big-selling oral multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera has been updated to include a warning of potential liver injury that could require hospitalization, the company said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 25 Two babies rescued from previously incurable leukaemia after receiving infusions of gene-edited immune cells are doing well at home more than a year after initial treatment, scientists said on Wednesday.