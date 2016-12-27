Dec 27 Nikkei:

* Toray Industries is expected to report roughly 110 billion Yen ($936 million) in group operating profit for April-Dec period, down 7% on the year - Nikkei

* Toray Industries probably will report sales down 5% to 1.5 trillion Yen for the April-Dec Period - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2iaSJw3) Further company coverage: