BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of bought deal private placement of units to $60 mln
* Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal private placement of units to $60,007,500
Dec 27 Nikkei:
* Toray Industries is expected to report roughly 110 billion Yen ($936 million) in group operating profit for April-Dec period, down 7% on the year - Nikkei
* Toray Industries probably will report sales down 5% to 1.5 trillion Yen for the April-Dec Period - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2iaSJw3) Further company coverage:
* Oil little changed in choppy trade (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
NEW YORK/MONTREAL, Jan 25 A Neuberger Berman LLC portfolio manager has thrown her support behind a plan to put railroad industry veteran Hunter Harrison into CSX Corp's CEO chair with the help of an activist investor.