Corporates lead way in renewed LatAm bond supply surge
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (IFR) - The Latin American primary markets were enjoying another burst of activity on Wednesday as corporates led the way following a deluge of sovereign supply last week.
Dec 27 Allegiant Travel Co
* Allegiant Travel says on Dec 23, co , through its unit, borrowed $48.5 million under a loan agreement secured by five Airbus A320 aircraft
* Allegiant Travel says the notes bear interest at a floating rate based on libor and will be payable in quarterly installments through December 2021 Source text: (bit.ly/2hqPi5r) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (IFR) - The Latin American primary markets were enjoying another burst of activity on Wednesday as corporates led the way following a deluge of sovereign supply last week.
* Facebook Inc says announcing 3 updates to Trending, a feature that shows people popular topics being discussed on Facebook
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.66 pct, Nasdaq 0.78 pct (Updates to early afternoon, adds details, updates prices)