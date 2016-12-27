Dec 27 Allegiant Travel Co

* Allegiant Travel says on Dec 23, co , through its unit, borrowed $48.5 million under a loan agreement secured by five Airbus A320 aircraft

* Allegiant Travel says the notes bear interest at a floating rate based on libor and will be payable in quarterly installments through December 2021 Source text: (bit.ly/2hqPi5r) Further company coverage: