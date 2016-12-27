BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of bought deal private placement of units to $60 mln
* Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal private placement of units to $60,007,500
Dec 28 Redflex Holdings Ltd
* non-prosecution agreement
* U.S. Department of justice ends criminal inquiry into company's u.s. Subsidiary with non-prosecution agreement
* Redflex Americas today entered a non-prosecution agreement (npa) with u.s. Doj for a term of two (2) years
* agreement has been reached between u.s. Department of Justice and co's u.s. Unit, Redflex Traffic Systems, inc.
* no charges will be filed based, in part, on company's cooperation
* Redflex Americas has agreed to pay restitution to city of columbus, ohio in total amount of usd$100,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil little changed in choppy trade (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
NEW YORK/MONTREAL, Jan 25 A Neuberger Berman LLC portfolio manager has thrown her support behind a plan to put railroad industry veteran Hunter Harrison into CSX Corp's CEO chair with the help of an activist investor.