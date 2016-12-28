BRIEF-Alembic Pharmaceuticals Dec-qtr consol profit falls
* Consol Dec quarter net profit 865.5 million rupees versus 2.69 billion rupees year ago
Dec 28 PW Medtech Group Ltd
* Purchaser entered into equity transfer agreements, comprising walkman biomaterial transfer agreement, shenzhen bone transfer agreement and tianqiong investment transfer agreement, with units of co
* Deal in connection with transfer of all equity interests of walkman biomaterial held by pwm investment and health forward
* Purchaser is Zhangjiakou Guorong Enterprise Management LLP
* Deal for a total consideration of RMB450 million
* company expects to recognise a collective loss of approximately RMB40 million arising from transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To present preliminary clinical trial results for ORY-2001 between March 29 and April 2 on Alzheimer Disease-Parkinson Disease International Conference in Vienna, Austria Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BASEL, Switzerland, Jan 25 Novartis AG may spin off its struggling Alcon eye care business and is to launch a share buyback programme worth up to $5 billion, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday in reporting fourth-quarter results that lagged market expectations.