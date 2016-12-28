UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 28 Samsonite International Sa :
* Samsonite China entered into Samsonite China framework agreement with Bagzone
* Samsonite China framework agreement has been entered into with effect from December 28 2016 and will expire on December 31 2018
* Agreement relates to provision of sourcing support and quality inspection services by Samsonite China to Bagzone
* Aggregate amounts charged by Samsonite China to Bagzone is about US$714,000 (excluding applicable vat) for Jan 2011 -Sept 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources