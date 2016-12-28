Dec 28 STV Group Plc

* Statement re airtime sales agreement

* Agreement has been reached with ITV Plc on an amendment to airtime sales agreement which covers airtime and sponsorship sales.

* Duration of amended agreement has been extended from a rolling 5- year term to an 8-year term.