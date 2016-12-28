Dec 28 Fitters Diversified Bhd

* Refers to proposed listing of future nrg sdn bhd on catalist, sponsor-supervised board of singapore exchange securities trading ltd

* With improved financial performance in the future, fitters may re-consider the listing of fnrg

* Decided not to proceed with the proposed listing as the current financial performance of fnrg is below expectation Source (bit.ly/2hnpZOA)