UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 28 Boohoo.Com Plc
* Subject to us court approval, to be sought on 5 January 2017, boohoo will be appointed as "stalking horse" bidder for Nasty Gal brand and customer databases
* To acquire certain intellectual property assets from retailer Nasty Gal Inc for $20 million
* Nasty Gal delivered net revenue of $77.1 million in year ended 1 February 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources