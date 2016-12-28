Dec 28 Boohoo.Com Plc

* Subject to us court approval, to be sought on 5 January 2017, boohoo will be appointed as "stalking horse" bidder for Nasty Gal brand and customer databases

* To acquire certain intellectual property assets from retailer Nasty Gal Inc for $20 million

* Nasty Gal delivered net revenue of $77.1 million in year ended 1 February 2016