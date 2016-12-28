BRIEF-Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology sees FY 2016 net profit outlook up about 20-25 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 25 percent, or to be about 132.4 million yuan to 137.9 million yuan
Dec 28 Piramal Enterprises Ltd
* Piramal Enterprises Ltd says clarifies on news item "Piramal, Dalmias in race for electrosteel"
* Piramal Enterprises Ltd -no such proposal as referred to in captioned news article been placed for board approval
* Piramal Enterprises Ltd says no proposals as captioned in the news has been placed for approval of board
* Piramal Enterprises Ltd says not aware of any information which may have a bearing on the price/volume behavior in the scrip of co Source text - (bit.ly/2hsiWaD) Further company coverage:
* Says it to invest 10.2 million yuan to acquire 51 percent stake in a Henan-based industrial firm
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 260 percent to 300 percent