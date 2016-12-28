BRIEF-Guotai Junan Securities issues corporate bonds worth 5 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first short-term corporate bonds worth 5 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 4.3 percent
Dec 28 First Credit Finance Group Ltd -
* Loan agreement was entered into between lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and borrower
* Lender has agreed to grant loan in principal amount of hk$55 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it issued 2017 first short-term corporate bonds worth 5 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 4.3 percent
* City Entertainment manages 76 cinemas in China (Adds company comments)
* Via Eurazeo Croissance and new fundraising of 58 million euros ($62.2 million), Eurazeo is investing further 12.5 million euros in French success story Vestiaire Collective