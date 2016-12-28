BRIEF-Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical sees FY 2016 net profit up 260 pct to 300 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 260 percent to 300 percent
Dec 28 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd :
* Zhang Xiaodan has resigned as an Executive Director
* Wu Potao has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer
* Xu Zechang has been appointed as an Executive Director and Executive General Manager of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it to set up medical tech JV in Chongqing and Fujian respectively
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (47.9 million yuan)