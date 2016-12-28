BRIEF-Guotai Junan Securities issues corporate bonds worth 5 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first short-term corporate bonds worth 5 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 4.3 percent
Dec 28 Pioneer Global Group Ltd :
* Unit entered into sale and purchase agreement with purchaser
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading of shares of company with effect from 9:00 a.m. On thursday, Dec 29
* Purchaser being Famous Spirit and vendor being Pine International Limited
* Deal for consideration of approximately HK$760.0 million.
* Shall record total fair value increase and capital gain of about HK$470.2 million from disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it issued 2017 first short-term corporate bonds worth 5 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 4.3 percent
* City Entertainment manages 76 cinemas in China (Adds company comments)
* Via Eurazeo Croissance and new fundraising of 58 million euros ($62.2 million), Eurazeo is investing further 12.5 million euros in French success story Vestiaire Collective