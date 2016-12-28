Dec 28 Sovereign Diamonds Ltd

* Sovereign Diamonds Ltd says there is a reduction in production and orders by almost 60% due to demonetization of Rs. 500/- and Rs. 1,000/- notes

* Sovereign Diamonds Ltd says layoff of workers

* Sovereign Diamonds Ltd says factory is operating for 4 working days instead of 6 working days

* Sovereign Diamonds Ltd says layoff of 14 workers and 2 staff members