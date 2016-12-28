BRIEF-Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology to set up medical tech JVs
* Says it to set up medical tech JV in Chongqing and Fujian respectively
Dec 28 Cadila Healthcare Ltd :
* Says Zydus acquires six brands from MSD
* Says financial details of the deal remain undisclosed
* Six brands acquired are Deca-Durabolin, Durabolin, Sustanon, Multiload, Sicastat and Axeten
* Deal includes transfer of distribution, commercialization rights and assignment of trademarks of all 6 brands to Zydus Healthcare in India
* Organon (India) Pvt Ltd has also transferred distribution and commercialization rights for Deca-Durabolin and Durabolin to Zydus for Nepal Source text: bit.ly/2igT6rn Further company coverage:
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (47.9 million yuan)
* Implanet announces global marketing clearance of the New JAZZ FRAME