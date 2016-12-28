Dec 28 V1 Group Ltd :

* Unit intends to further subscribe for up to 35.2 million new ordinary shares in Bank Of Asia (Bvi) Limited

* Deal pursuant to which subscriber and issuer have agreed to use their best endeavours to negotiate and enter into formal agreement

* Subscriber (a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company), issuer and guarantor entered into mou in relation to proposed further subscription

* Deal for a total subscription price of up to US$32 million