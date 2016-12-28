Dec 28 TXM SA IPO-TXM.WA

* To debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) main market on Dec. 29

* The issue price of its series E shares in IPO was 5 zloty ($1.2) each what values the IPO at 20 million zlotys gross

* Its shares were admited to trade by WSE on Dec. 27 ($1 = 4.2367 zlotys)