Dec 28 Founder Holdings Ltd :

* Deal for consideration of approximately rmb7.63 million

* It is estimated that a gain of approximately rmb4.98 million (equivalent to approximately hk$5.58 million) will be recorded for group

* Unit entered into technology transfer agreement with Founder Information

* Pursuant to deal Founder Information will acquire, and Beijing Founder Electronics will sell, intellectual property rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: