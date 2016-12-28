Dec 28 Boyaa Interactive International Ltd :

* Boyaa Shenzhen and Shanghai Tailai Tianji entered into limited partnership agreement

* Entering into of limited partnership agreement and investment in limited partnership may or may not bring profit to group

* Limited partnership has a total capital commitment of rmb303 million

* Boyaa Shenzhen and Shanghai Tailai Tianji agreed to establish limited partnership for carrying out equity investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: