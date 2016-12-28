Dec 28 Baoxin Auto Group Ltd

* Shanghai Kailong Qimao Hongqiao entered into sale and purchase agreement with Guangxi Guanghui

* Deal pursuant to which Shanghai Kailong Qimao Hongqiao has agreed to sell, and Guangxi Guanghui has agreed to purchase 70% equity interest of Wuxi Kailong

* Consideration for disposal is rmb88.5 million

* Gain in an amount of approximately rmb30.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: