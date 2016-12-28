UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 28 Kong Sun Holdings :
* Disposal Of the entire issued share capital of Lead Power Investments Limited
* Company, as vendor, entered into agreement with purchaser
* Expected that group will realise a loss on disposal of approximately HK$6.3 million
* Deal for consideration of HK$53 million
* Joy Wide Limited is the purchaser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources