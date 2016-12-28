Dec 28 Pax Global Technology Ltd

* Subscriber, unit of co, entered into acquisition and subscription agreement with existing company and existing company quotaholders

* Deal pursuant to which subscriber has agreed to acquire and existing co quotaholders have agreed to sell acquisition quota for consideration of eur2.5 million

* Immediately after completion, subscriber shall hold a total of 60% of entire corporate capital in target company