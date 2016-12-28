BRIEF-Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology to set up medical tech JVs
* Says it to set up medical tech JV in Chongqing and Fujian respectively
Dec 28 Blirt SA :
* Buys device and software for pilot production of proteins for 629,000 zlotys ($148,696) gross
* Purchase is part of company's strategy to focus on protein production as the main driver of company's value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2301 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it to set up medical tech JV in Chongqing and Fujian respectively
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (47.9 million yuan)
* Implanet announces global marketing clearance of the New JAZZ FRAME