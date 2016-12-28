UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 28 Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Ltd
* Purchaser and vendor, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Deal at consideration of rmb168 million
* Expects to recognize, after transaction costs, a gain of approximately hk$100 million from disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources