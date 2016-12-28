BRIEF-Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology to set up medical tech JVs
* Says it to set up medical tech JV in Chongqing and Fujian respectively
Dec 28 Bioporto A/S :
* Says expands its NGAL related patent portfolio
* Has entered into exclusive license agreement with Trustees of Columbia, University for NGAL patents
* Agreement covers several world-wide NGAL patents and applications, with right to sublicense these patents
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (47.9 million yuan)
* Implanet announces global marketing clearance of the New JAZZ FRAME