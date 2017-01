Dec 28 Coastal Greenland Ltd

* Vendor, target llp, purchaser, company and Yuzhou Properties, entered into disposal agreement on 16 dec

* Purchaser agreed to purchase entire equity interest in target llp at a total consideration of about rmb3.59 billion

* Vendor is Coastal Greenland Development (Wuhan), purchaser is Shanghai Fengzhou Property & Target Llp Kunshan Fuzhi Dingxin Equity Investment Enterprise

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on 29 december 2016