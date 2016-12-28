BRIEF-Fitch says Korean bank ratings could be hit by bail-in plan
* Fitch-Expects banks in Korea to benefit from relatively healthy GDP growth of 2.5%-3.0% this year, which is above 1.6% median for 'AA' rated countries
Dec 28 TBC Bank Group Plc :
* Recovery of previously written off provision
* Amount will be accounted for in q4 2016 consolidated profit and loss statement
* Subsidiary, JSC TBC Bank, has recorded interest income and recovery of a provision expense of a previously written off amount in relation to a loan issued to one corporate client, in total amount of $13.4 million
* This amount will increase net profit by $13.4 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
DUBAI, Jan 25 Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant lender, posted a 58.4 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts' forecasts by a considerable margin.
