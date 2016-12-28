UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 29 Nikkei:
* Familymart uny holdings' 9-mnth operating profit reached about 42 billion yen - Nikkei
* Familymart uny holdings' 9-mnth gross operating revenue, the equivalent of sales, slid an estimated 7% on the year to 530 billion yen - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2hOC0O6) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources