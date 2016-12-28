UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 28 Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AS :
* Decides to sell 83.26 percent of Kirpart Otomotiv Parcalari to Kiraca Holding at 200 million lira ($56.42 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5450 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources