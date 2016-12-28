UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 28 Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd :
* P&R Holding and purchaser, unit of Giant Sino entered into S&P agreement
* P&R Holdings agreed to dispose of sale share representing 50% equity interest in prosper harvest to purchaser for HK$150 million
* Capital Merit and RHIL entered into an deal under which Paliburg Group and Regal agreed to provide funding to P&R Holdings
* Total amount of proposed funding is up to HK$1.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources