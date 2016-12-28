Dec 28 Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd :

* P&R Holding and purchaser, unit of Giant Sino entered into S&P agreement

* P&R Holdings agreed to dispose of sale share representing 50% equity interest in prosper harvest to purchaser for HK$150 million

* Capital Merit and RHIL entered into an deal under which Paliburg Group and Regal agreed to provide funding to P&R Holdings

* Total amount of proposed funding is up to HK$1.8 billion