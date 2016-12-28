BRIEF-Fitch says Korean bank ratings could be hit by bail-in plan
* Fitch-Expects banks in Korea to benefit from relatively healthy GDP growth of 2.5%-3.0% this year, which is above 1.6% median for 'AA' rated countries
Dec 28 IBSM SA :
* Sells its entire 99.96 pct stake in Cyprus-based Brinando Investments Limited for 3,500 euros ($3,638) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9621 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, Jan 25 Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant lender, posted a 58.4 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts' forecasts by a considerable margin.
