UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 28 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission -
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission -Suzuki Manufacturing of America Corporation recalled about 3,400 KingQuad 750 all-terrain vehicles
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - Suzuki's KingQuad 750 ATV's battery can fail & cause engine to stop running while in use, posing a crash hazard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources