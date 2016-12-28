BRIEF-Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology sees FY 2016 net profit outlook up about 20-25 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 25 percent, or to be about 132.4 million yuan to 137.9 million yuan
Dec 29 Regeneus Ltd
* Regeneus collaborates with agc asahi for exclusive manufacture of progenza stem cell technology for Japanese market
* Regeneus and AGC establish 50/50 joint venture for exclusive clinical development and commercialisation of progenza
* regeneus to receive us$16.5m with us$5.5m upfront and us$11m in specified milestone payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lysogene launches its IPO on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris
* FY sales of approx. 1.55 million euro ($1.66 million). The figure was thus approx. 240% higher than in the previous year