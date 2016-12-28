Dec 29 Regeneus Ltd

* Regeneus collaborates with agc asahi for exclusive manufacture of progenza stem cell technology for Japanese market

* Regeneus and AGC establish 50/50 joint venture for exclusive clinical development and commercialisation of progenza

* regeneus to receive us$16.5m with us$5.5m upfront and us$11m in specified milestone payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: