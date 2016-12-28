BRIEF-Newtek Business Services announces public offering of common stock
* Newtek Business Services Corp announces public offering of common stock
Dec 28 AppDynamics Inc:
* AppDynamics Inc - files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing
* AppDynamics Inc says Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan are among underwriters to IPO
* AppDynamics Inc - have applied to list common stock on the Nasdaq global select market under the symbol "APPD" - sec filing
* AppDynamics Inc - IPO size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee Source text (bit.ly/2irSJY7)
* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc announces public offering of common stock
* Mercury Systems Inc - intends to offer, 5 million shares of its common stock pursuant to an underwritten public offering