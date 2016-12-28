Dec 28 Cosi Inc :
* Filed with US bankruptcy court amendments to purchase
agreement
* Amendment no. 4 to asset purchase agreement, revised
agreement to grant purchaser right to pursue plan under Chapter
11, among other things
* Filed with US Bankruptcy Court amendment no. 4 dated
December 20,amendment no. 5 dated December 20, to asset purchase
agreement dated as of Oct 18
* Amendment no. 5 to purchase agreement provides for reserve
for certain disputed claims in connection with bankruptcy court
hearing on Dec 16
* LIMAB appointed Chad Fitzhugh to serve as company's
interim chief financial officer - SEC Filing
* On Dec 23, co, and LIMAB entered interim operating
agreement dated as of December 21, relating to implementation of
plan option
Source text - bit.ly/2hOLTvi
