BRIEF-Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology sees FY 2016 net profit outlook up about 20-25 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 25 percent, or to be about 132.4 million yuan to 137.9 million yuan
Dec 29 Genera Biosystems Ltd
* under new terms series b redemption date will be extended from current redemption date of 30 december 2016 until 31 march 2017
* all series b note holders have agreed to enter into a variation amending terms of existing series b convertible notes
* Lysogene launches its IPO on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris
* FY sales of approx. 1.55 million euro ($1.66 million). The figure was thus approx. 240% higher than in the previous year