* American DG Energy Inc - on December 22, 2016, entered credit agreement with John Hatsopoulos for $3 million - SEC filing

* American DG Energy - credit agreement bears interest of 6 pct per annum

* American DG Energy inc - under debt repayment agreement debt holders agreed to accept payment from company of $3.1 million as full repayment of note

* American DG Energy inc- credit agreement matures on May 25, 2018 - SEC filing

* American DG Energy -on December 23, 2016 the company also entered into a debt repayment agreement with Trifon Natsis and Despina Pantopoulou Natsis

* American DG Energy - debt repayment agreement terminates co's debt obligations as set out in amended note agreement that was executed on Aug 9, 2016