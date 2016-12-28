Dec 28 American DG Energy Inc
* American DG Energy Inc - on December 22, 2016, entered
credit agreement with John Hatsopoulos for $3 million - SEC
filing
* American DG Energy - credit agreement bears interest of 6
pct per annum
* American DG Energy inc - under debt repayment agreement
debt holders agreed to accept payment from company of $3.1
million as full repayment of note
* American DG Energy inc- credit agreement matures on May
25, 2018 - SEC filing
* American DG Energy -on December 23, 2016 the company also
entered into a debt repayment agreement with Trifon Natsis and
Despina Pantopoulou Natsis
* American DG Energy - debt repayment agreement terminates
co's debt obligations as set out in amended note agreement that
was executed on Aug 9, 2016
Source text: (bit.ly/2iFPzDL)
