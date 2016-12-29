UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 29 Fujian Holdings Ltd
* Lessee and joint venture entered into sale and leaseback agreement in respect of lease asset
* Joint venture shall purchase lease asset from lessee at a consideration of RMB50 million
* Lessee is Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding Holdings Company Limited; joint venture is Fujian Huamin Leasing Company Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources