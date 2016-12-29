Dec 29 Walker Group Holdings Ltd:

* Walker Group-cooperation Agreement In Relation To A "Jetco - Walker Shop" Debit Membership Card And Discloseable Transaction

* On 28 December 2016 Billion International entered into cooperation agreement with BOC Expresspay

* Pursuant to deal, BOC Expresspay and Billion International will jointly issue "Jetco . Walker Shop" prepay debit joint membership card

* Billion International entered into loan agreements with first borrower, second borrower and third borrower

* Billion International agreed to advance an aggregate amount of up to RMB48 billion