Fitch Rates Santander's Second Ranking Senior Notes 'A-(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Banco Santander, S.A.'s (Santander) upcoming issue of second ranking senior notes an expected long-term rating of 'A-(EXP)'. The assignment of the final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. The introduction of this new debt class does not affect the 'A-' long-term rating on the bank's outstanding senior debt, w