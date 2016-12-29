BRIEF-Sensorion to receive 950,000 euros from BPifrance and Occitania Region
* To receive 950,000 euros ($1.02 million) from Bpifrance and the Occitania Region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9323 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 29 Lupin Ltd
* Lupin Ltd says lupin receives tentative approval for generic giazo tablets
* Lupin Ltd says Giazo tablets had US sales of USD 0.79 million (IMS mat september 2016)
* Lupin Ltd - balasalazide disodium tablets are indicated for treatment of mildly to moderately active ulcerative colitis in male patients 18 years of age &older
* Lupin Ltd says filing is from Lupin's Goa manufacturing facility. Source text - (bit.ly/2ijWCkQ) Further company coverage:
* RECEIVED NOTICE FROM ITS NOTIFIED BODY IN EUROPEAN UNION THAT CE MARK FOR AFX AND AFX2 ENDOVASCULAR AAA SYSTEMS HAS BEEN REINSTATED
* Shares fall as much as 2.6 pct (Adds conference call details, analyst comment; updates shares)