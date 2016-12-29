Dec 29 Lupin Ltd

* Lupin Ltd says lupin receives tentative approval for generic giazo tablets

* Lupin Ltd says Giazo tablets had US sales of USD 0.79 million (IMS mat september 2016)

* Lupin Ltd - balasalazide disodium tablets are indicated for treatment of mildly to moderately active ulcerative colitis in male patients 18 years of age &older

* Lupin Ltd says filing is from Lupin's Goa manufacturing facility.