* BP and PTT sign LNG sale and purchase agreement

* Says BP will provide PTT with approximately 1 mln tonnes of LNG per annum

* Term of agreement is 20 years

* Commercial terms of agreement were not disclosed

* Lng supply will commence in 2017, sourced from BP's portfolio of LNG, including Freeport LNG project in USA