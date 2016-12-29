General Electric to have logo patch on Boston Celtics jerseys
Jan 25 The Boston Celtics will wear General Electric Co's corporate logo on their jerseys during basketball games beginning next season, the NBA franchise announced on Wednesday.
Dec 29 BP Plc :
* BP and PTT sign LNG sale and purchase agreement
* Says BP will provide PTT with approximately 1 mln tonnes of LNG per annum
* Term of agreement is 20 years
* Commercial terms of agreement were not disclosed
* Lng supply will commence in 2017, sourced from BP's portfolio of LNG, including Freeport LNG project in USA Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Verizon Communications Inc files final term sheet related to its offerintg of $1.48 billion 4.95% notes due 2047 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kjEcic) Further company coverage:
LONDON/MILAN, Jan 25 European shares rose sharply on Wednesday, boosted by strong earning updates from Logitech and Banco Santander, with the STOXX 600 scoring its biggest one-day gain for 11 weeks.