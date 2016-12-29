Dec 29 (Reuters) -
Source text: Ahmedabad based, multidisciplinary
construction company PSP Projects Limited (PSP) filed its Draft
Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator SEBI
seeking permission for its Initial Public Offering (IPO).
The public issue consists of up to 10,080,000 equity shares of
face value of ` 10 each (the "equity shares") of PSP Projects
Limited. The Issue comprises of a fresh issue of up to 7,200,000
equity shares and offer for sale of up to 2,880,000 equity
shares.
