Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 29 China Ocean Fishing Holdings Ltd :
* Under MoU, parties thereto intend to set up a joint venture company in Cambodia
* Unit entered into a memorandum of cooperation with Khmer First Investment Holding Group
* JV for purpose of investing in fishing activities in Cambodian coastal area, aquatic process, sale of fishing products
* Capital contributions by Jianyutang and Khmer would be USD8 million and USD2 million respectively
* JV company would be owned as to 80% by Jianyutang and as to 20% by Khmer respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)