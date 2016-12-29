Dec 29 Taser International Inc

* The orders were received in q4 of 2016 and will be shipped in q4 of 2016 and q1 of 2017

* Taser international - unit announced multiple large orders of its body-worn video cameras and digital evidence management solution, evidence.com

* Chattanooga, Chesterfield And Garland Police departments to deploy body cameras with evidence.com from Axon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: